UPDATE 1-Judge leaves door ajar to more RBS hearings on 2008 cash call

* London judge calls off Wednesday's RBS trial
* Judge says shareholders need to show funding by end-July
* RBS says no outstanding claimants want to continue claim
By Lawrence White and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 7 A London High Court judge on
Wednesday called off a trial due to begin on Wednesday in a
long-running investor lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland
over its 2008 rights issue that would have called
disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to testify.
But Judge Robert Hildyard said a minority of rebel
shareholders, who have not accepted an out-of-court settlement,
could apply for the trial to resume if they could prove by the
end of July that they had sufficient funding.
"In a difficult and novel situation, the process of bringing
an end is not as easy as might be thought," Hildyard told the
court. To laughter in the courtroom, he said: "It is the mark of
a settlement that neither side should feel it (is) correct."
Shareholders have alleged the bank and its senior executives
misled them during a 12 billion pound ($15.50 billion) share
sale launched just before RBS's near collapse and record 45.8
billion pound bank bailout in 2008. They lost around 80 percent
of their investments.
RBS has offered the RBoS Shareholder Action Group 82 pence
per share, or around 200 million pounds, to drop the case. A
lawyer for the group told the court earlier that 87 percent of
the group had settled or intended to agree to the deal.
The bank said its offer remained open for a short period to
the 13 percent of shareholders who had yet to formally accept it
and stated that none of the outstanding claimants had indicated
any intention to continue the claim.
A formal, final settlement would draw a line under a saga
that has threatened to rake over the darkest chapter in RBS's
history and has cost the bank around 1.0 billion pounds in legal
fees and payouts.
The offer falls far short of the 200-230 pence-per-share at
which investors - including thousands of current and former RBS
employees - bought RBS shares at during the rights issue at the
height of the financial crisis.
Thousands of investors, including UK pension funds, European
and U.S. institutions and local authorities, have already
settled.
But Scottish businessman Neil Mitchell, a former RBS
customer, investor and critic of the bank, said on Monday that a
faction within the shareholder group had raised the necessary
cash to continue with the case.
Jonathan Nash, a lawyer for the RBoS Shareholder Action
Group, told the court on Wednesday that there had been no
evidence of such funding in a case in which investors have
already been told current legal and other costs would reduce
their payout by 40-45 percent.
But in a five-year battle, in which the shareholder group
has batted off questions about the adequacy of its funding and
switched legal teams three times, some investors have said the
case is about more than money.
"We have the situation here where the 'small' (investors)
feel that we do not even register anywhere in the process and
that the likes of Goodwin have walked away from the wreckage
without having to account for their actions in any shape or
form," said Stephen Allen, a 67-year-old RBS investor from the
town of Sandy, eastern England.
"It seems to me we are in a situation where it is game, set
and match to the legal profession."
($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
