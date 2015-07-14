U.S. appeals court finds SEC cannot retroactively apply Dodd-Frank bans

| WASHINGTON, July 14
WASHINGTON, July 14 Punitive industry bans
created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law cannot be
applied to defendants whose misconduct predated the law, a U.S.
appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
In a unanimous decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia, the judges found that the Securities and
Exchange Commission was wrong to bar defendant Donald Koch from
working in the municipal advisory and credit-rating sectors.
"The commission cannot apply the Dodd-Frank Act to bar Koch
from associating with municipal advisors and rating
organizations because such an application is impermissibly
retroactive," the court wrote.
Tuesday's decision arose out of a case the SEC initiated
against Koch in 2011 over alleged misconduct that occurred in
2009.
In its complaint, the SEC accused Koch and his firm Koch
Asset Management of "marking the close" - a manipulative tactic
involving heavy buying and selling right before the market
closes to inflate prices.
An SEC administrative law judge found Koch liable for the
violations, and the decision was also upheld in an appeal before
the five-member commission.
But when the SEC imposed remedial sanctions on Koch, the
agency decided to bar him from not only from the securities
industry, but also from the municipal advisory and credit-rating
sectors as well - two types of industry bars that were created
by the Dodd-Frank law.
The appeals court largely upheld the SEC's findings against
Koch, noting that there was "ample evidence" that Koch
manipulated the market and that the SEC applied the correct
legal standard in the case.
However, the court disagreed with the agency's decision to
invoke its new powers under the Dodd-Frank law.
Tuesday's decision immediately sparked reaction by the SEC's
two Republican commissioners, who both have long complained
about the agency's decisions to retroactively apply industry
bars to behaviors that predated the Dodd-Frank law.
In a joint statement, SEC Commissioner Mike Piwowar and SEC
Commissioner Dan Gallagher said they felt vindicated, and they
called on the SEC "to move promptly to vacate and amend the
orders for all impermissibly retroactive bars imposed since the
enactment of Dodd-Frank."
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on the ruling.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)