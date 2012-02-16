EU court: Social networks can't be piracy brakes

* Filter on illegal downloads may infringe privacy
* Would be too costly, cumbersome for companies
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Online social networks
cannot be forced to block users from downloading songs
illegally, as this would push up their costs and infringe
privacy, Europe's highest court said on Thursday, adding to a
worldwide debate on internet policing.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union
(ECJ) was ruling on a case involving two Belgian companies:
music royalty collecting society SABAM and online social network
Netlog.
SABAM asked a Belgian court in 2009 to order Netlog to stop
its users illegally downloading songs from the society's
portfolio. The Belgian judges sought advice from the Luxembourg
court.
But the ECJ backed Netlog.
"The owner of an online social network cannot be obliged to
install a general filtering system, covering all its users, in
order to prevent the unlawful use of musical and audio-visual
work," the ECJ said in a statement.
"Such an injunction would result in a serious infringement
of Netlog's freedom to conduct its business since it would
require Netlog to install a complicated, costly, permanent
computer system at its own expense," it said.
Judges also said forcing companies to install a filter to
identify, analyse and process users' personal information might
infringe their privacy and could result in the blocking of
lawful content.
The obligations of internet-based services to police online
piracy have sparked heated argument recently, as entertainment
companies and publishers attempt to enforce controls.
Last month, U.S. lawmakers sought to introduce anti-piracy
legislation, but backed down after intense lobbying by internet
companies and concerns by the White House. The technology
companies argued that this would infringe on freedom of speech,
internet freedom and be difficult to enforce.
In Europe, thousands of protesters rallied on the weekend of
Feb. 11 and 12 against ACTA, an international anti-piracy
agreement that some European countries have signed. The
protesters fear ACTA might curb their freedom to download movies
and music for free and encourage internet surveillance.
Social networking sites such as Facebook, Flickr, Twitter
and Google's YouTube base their business models on the
sharing of users' views and information, as does Netlog.
SABAM is one of 24 national collecting societies across the
27-country EU that collect royalty payments on behalf of
authors, singers and performers.
In a separate case last year, the ECJ dismissed a bid by
SABAM to get Scarlet, a unit of Belgian telecom operator
Belgacom, to stop its users from illegal downloads of
songs.
The case the ECJ pronounced on Thursday is C-360/10,
Belgische Vereniging van Auteurs, Componisten en Uitgevers
(SABAM) v Netlog NV.