UPDATE 1-U.S. prosecutes high-speed trader in first criminal spoofing trial

(Adds quotes from trial)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Oct 26 The U.S. government squared off
in a Chicago courtroom on Monday against a high-frequency trader
accused of using computer algorithms to illegally move market
prices, testing its ability to enforce a new "anti-spoofing"
law.
Prosecutors said Michael Coscia, the owner of Red Bank, New
Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading LLC, "spoofed" the market
when he designed two algorithms programmed to create an illusion
of market interest, according to an indictment unveiled last
year.
In spoofing, a trader may flood the market with orders to
buy contracts. Once the price moves up, he or she will sell at a
higher price and immediately cancel the bulk of the buy-orders.
Coscia, 53, reaped nearly $1.6 million through orders he
placed in 17 markets operated by CME Group Inc and three
operated by London-based ICE Futures Europe, according
to the indictment.
His programs, known as "Flash Trader" and "Quote Trader,"
were designed to cancel orders within a fraction of a second
automatically.
Coscia denies the allegations, saying he did not engage in
any fraudulent or unlawful trading activity. Coscia entered
every order with the intent to trade it, his lawyer, Steven
Peikin of the firm Sullivan and Cromwell, told a jury in
Chicago.
"The prosecutors have just got this case all wrong," Peikin
said.
This is be the first time the U.S. Justice Department has
taken a trader to trial for violating the anti-spoofing law, a
relatively new statute that was part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform bill.
Defense lawyers say the law is vague and lays the groundwork
for prosecutors to criminalize potentially legitimate trading
activity.
Coscia's lawyers suffered a setback earlier this year,
though, when U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber refused to
toss the indictment on those grounds.
The government must convince the jury that Coscia intended
to spoof the market. Prosecutors on Monday spent time explaining
the basics of what futures markets are and how they work, laying
critical groundwork to make their case.
"The case will have so much technical detail that it is
going to be very hard for the jury to understand the subject
matter of the case," said Chris Gair of the Gair Law Group, who
is not involved in the case.
Later this week, traders who operated in the same markets as
Coscia will testify that he disrupted the markets by entering
and quickly cancelling large orders, said Renato Mariotti, an
assistant U.S. attorney.
"He flashed them out and then quickly yanked them back,"
Mariotti said.
Andrew Vrabel, global head of investigations for CME,
testified that it was common for high-speed traders to cancel
orders frequently.
But CME, along with U.S. and U.K. regulators, have fined
Coscia and his firm millions of dollars for manipulating
commodities markets.
The criminal case is being prosecuted by a specialized unit
formed in April 2014 out of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Northern District of Illinois called the Securities and
Commodities Fraud Section.
Since then, there have only been a few other criminal
spoofing cases filed.
Perhaps the most well-known case came in April, when the
Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission brought parallel criminal and civil spoofing charges
against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of market
manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 "flash crash."
Sarao has denied the allegations and is fighting against
efforts to have him extradited to stand trial in Chicago.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Tom Polansek in
Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)