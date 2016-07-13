CORRECTED-U.S. high-speed trader sentenced to 3 yrs in jail for spoofing, fraud

(Corrects second paragraph to say two years of supervised release, not three)

CHICAGO, July 13 A U.S. judge sentenced high-speed futures trader Michael Coscia to 3 years in prison on Wednesday, a lighter punishment than prosecutors had wanted for the first person criminally convicted of the manipulative trading practice of spoofing.

Coscia also was sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to jail Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, for as long as seven years and three months after he was convicted last year of spoofing and commodities fraud.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer. Writing by Tom Polansek.)