UPDATE 3-High-frequency trader convicted in first U.S. spoofing case

By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 3 A jury on Tuesday convicted
high-frequency trader Michael Coscia of commodities fraud and
"spoofing", in the U.S. government's first criminal prosecution
of the banned trading practice.
The verdict may energize prosecutors to pursue market
manipulation cases and spur some high-speed traders to review
their strategies, in which orders are sometimes executed or
canceled within milliseconds after they are entered.
"This is the clarity that people have been looking for -
what exactly is spoofing, what defines it," said Trace Schmeltz,
an attorney specializing in white-collar crime at law firm
Barnes & Thornburg who was not involved in the case.
Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading,
was accused of entering large orders into futures markets in
2011 that he never intended to execute. His goal, prosecutors
said, was to lure other traders to markets by creating an
illusion of demand so that he could make money on smaller
trades, a practice known as spoofing.
Steven Peikin, a lawyer for Coscia, said he was disappointed
by the verdict.
"We believe this case presents many novel and complex
issues, and Mr. Coscia intends to pursue all of his legal
options," Peikin said.
Coscia took the stand in his own defense to deny wrongdoing.
He testified that he intended to trade every order that he
entered.
Prosecutors said he illegally earned $1.4 million in fewer
than three months in 2011 through spoofing.
"The defendant's trading activities disrupted the markets in
his favor and against legitimate traders and investors," said
Zachary Fardon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of
Illinois.
The trial spanned seven days, but the jury in Chicago
convicted Coscia on six counts of commodities fraud and six
counts of spoofing, all of the charges he had faced, after
deliberating for just about an hour.
Each count of commodities fraud carries a maximum sentence
of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Each count of
spoofing carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a
$1 million fine.
A sentencing hearing was set for next year.
The verdict came as futures traders and executives from
around the world gathered in Chicago for an annual industry
conference.
"Investors are better off when spoofers who prey on
high-frequency traders are brought to justice," said Bill Harts,
chief of the Modern Markets Initiative, a group representing
high-frequency and algorithmic traders.
Coscia's firm had fewer than 10 employees. However, he
"entered more large orders than anyone else in the world" in
nearly a dozen CME Group Inc markets ranging from corn
and soybeans to gold after he began using two algorithmic
trading programs in August 2011, prosecutors said during the
trial.
Coscia also traded in markets run by Intercontinental
Exchange
CME and ICE declined to comment on the verdict.
Coscia's prosecution was the first under an anti-spoofing
provision that was added to the Commodity Exchange Act by the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission brought criminal and civil spoofing
charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of
market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 "flash
crash." Sarao has denied the allegations.
Coscia's case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman,
Bernard Orr and Ken Wills)