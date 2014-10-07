Senior banker in UK pleads guilty in Libor probe

LONDON Oct 7 A senior banker at a leading
British bank has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud in
connection with the manipulation of Libor benchmark interest
rates, becoming the first person in the UK to plead guilty to
such an offence.
The banker submitted the plea on Friday and an English High
Court judge on Tuesday lifted court reporting restrictions on
the case.
Two men have already pleaded guilty in the United States to
fraud offences linked to the rigging of Libor, a key benchmark
against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts are
pegged from consumer loans to derivatives, amid a global
investigation.
Paul Robson, a British citizen and former senior trader at
Dutch Rabobank and his former colleague, Takayuki
Yagami, have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to rig
the London interbank offered rate.
Seven banks and brokerages have so far settled U.S. and UK
regulatory allegations of interest rate rigging as a result of a
global investigation and 17 men have been charged with
fraud-related offences.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)