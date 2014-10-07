UPDATE 2-Britain secures first guilty plea in rate rigging probe

* Guilty plea a boost for Britain's SFO
* Two men have already pleaded guilty in U.S. over Libor
fixing
* London trial of ex UBS, Citigroup trader delayed to May
(Adds trial delay, Labour opposition comment, details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Oct 7 A senior banker at a leading
British lender has become the first person to plead guilty to UK
charges linked to a global inquiry into the alleged rigging of
benchmark Libor interest rates, a scandal that has shredded
faith in financial services.
The banker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded
guilty last Friday, providing a timely boost for Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO), whose independence has again come
into question three years after it narrowly avoided being rolled
into an FBI-style body by Home (Interior) Secretary Theresa May.
Journalists were allowed to report the guilty plea after a
High Court judge on Tuesday lifted some reporting restrictions
on the case. Neither the banker, nor the employer, can be named
because the criminal charge is one of conspiracy to defraud,
which could affect the defence of others, industry experts said.
The SFO has charged 12 men over alleged manipulation of
Libor interest rates and is the first prosecutor to have brought
individuals to court in one of its most high-profile cases to
date. However, it has been lagging its U.S. counterparts when it
comes to extracting guilty pleas.
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged nine but has also
obtained guilty pleas from two former traders of Dutch lender
Rabobank. Paul Robson, a British citizen, and his
former colleague Takayuki Yagami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy
charges earlier this year.
All in all, 17 men have been charged to date in connection
with the inquiry into alleged rigging of rates such as Libor
(London interbank offered rate), against which around $450
trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to credit card
loans are priced worldwide. Four of them face both UK and U.S.
charges.
Regulators across Europe and the U.S. have meanwhile fined
10 banks and brokerages - including JPMorgan, UBS
, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland
and ICAP - more than $6 billion to settle Libor
rigging allegations.
SFO FUTURE IN BALANCE
Andrea Leadsom, a member of the government with
responsibilities for financial services, said it remained vital
to ensure that those who sought to manipulate rates underpinning
financial markets were subject to the full force of the law.
But the London Libor plea comes against a backdrop of fresh
newspaper speculation that the Conservative-led ruling coalition
is reviewing the future of the SFO -- an agency that has
attempted to restore faith in its crime-busting credentials
under current head David Green after a period of mismanagement.
"This (plea) is a good result for the SFO but it underlines
the recklessness of ministers speculating once again about its
survival at a time when it is undertaking some of its most
important work in years," said Emily Thornberry, the opposition
Labour Party's "shadow attorney general" or spokeswoman on
judicial affairs.
"Morale at the SFO has only just recovered from the last
bout of open speculation about its future by the Tories
(Conservatives) and now they are at it again."
Meanwhile, the London High Court judge on Tuesday agreed to
delay the date of the first jury trial in the Libor
investigation from next January to May 2015 at the earliest.
A former UBS and Citigroup trader faces
eight charges of conspiring to rig the yen Libor rate to boost
his trading book.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Keith Weir)