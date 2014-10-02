RBS hires Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International - FT

Oct 2 Royal Bank of Scotland has hired
Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is
expected to tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed
to use the Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.
RBS, which intends to retain the UK operations of the bank,
has been approached by buyers for parts of Coutts International,
such as its Asian operations, but RBS is determined to go ahead
with a sale for the entire entity, the FT reported citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1xGyo5s)
However, RBS may allow a buyer to use Coutts' IT system,
which is believed to be top notch in the private banking
industry, FT reported.
Established in 1692, Coutts International is a private bank
headquartered in Switzerland and counts Queen Elizabeth II among
its clientele, the paper said.
RBS, Coutts International and Goldman Sachs could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)