UPDATE 1-Intesa says Coutts international arm less valuable than whole group

(Adds comments)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN Nov 28 Intesa Sanpaolo will
definitely consider bidding for Royal Bank of Scotland's
wealth management arm Coutts if the whole unit is put up for
sale but is less inclined to buy only its international
operations, its chief said on Friday.
Flush with 16 billion euros ($20 billion) of excess capital,
Italy's biggest retail lender is seeking to expand into private
banking and asset management - particularly in Switzerland,
Asia, the United States and Britain.
As part of that plan, Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina
did not rule out bidding for Coutts' overseas business, which
RBS put up for sale in August, but said this was a less prized
asset than the whole group with its British franchise.
"If it were put up for sale as a whole, I'd definitely
consider it," he told reporters. "The international arm is less
valuable, because they don't give you the brand with it."
Coutts, founded in the 18th century and best known as banker
to Queen Elizabeth, is in the process of sending out information
memorandums to potential buyers and expects first round bids
before year-end, a source close to the situation said this week.
Goldman Sachs is advising on the sale, for which
Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, expressed
interest in September. Sources have said the deal could net as
much as $1 billion.
With interest rates at record lows, Intesa - like domestic
rival UniCredit - looks to boost profits by expanding
in high commission-earning wealth management in Italy and
abroad.
"We are looking at triple A countries, with no geopolitical
risk," Messina said, in a strategic shift away from the bank's
past international ventures in countries like Ukraine and
Hungary. "I do not consider central and eastern Europe an
important growth area," he said.
Messina said he expected a wave of consolidation among
Italian cooperative lenders that could lead to the creation of a
sizeable domestic competitor for Intesa and UniCredit.
"I think in one year's time the Italian banking sector will
look different from today, in terms of the number of players if
nothing else."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)