CORRECTED-Swiss bank UBP to take on between 60-70 pct of Coutts' client money- CEO

(In headline and first paragraph, corrects to say UBP will take
between 60 to 70 percent of client money)
ZURICH, June 19 Switzerland's Union Bancaire
Privee (UBP) will take between 60 to 70 percent of client money
held by the international business of Coutts, the 300-year old
wealth manager the Swiss bank is buying from Britain's Royal
Bank of Scotland, UBP's chief executive told Finews.ch
website.
UBP Chief Executive Guy de Picciotto also told the financial
news site his bank would refrain from making further
acquisitions in the coming two years as the Coutts International
business is being integrated.
The acquisition of Coutts International will add around 30
billion Swiss francs ($32.5 billion) to UBP's assets under
management and will strengthen the Swiss bank's footing in the
lucrative Asian market.
De Picciotto also said he hoped UBP's U.S. tax evasion case
to close this summer, a process that has already cost the bank
15-20 million Swiss francs, he said.
UBP said in December 2013 it would cooperate with U.S.
officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes
through hidden offshore accounts.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
