MOVES-Coutts names John Saunders as MD for western Europe, America

Feb 2 Coutts said it appointed John Saunders as managing director for western European, American and resident non-domiciled clients.

Before joining the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Saunders worked for five years at Barclays Wealth.

He will be based in London and will report to Michael Mount, managing director, who heads the international client group based in the UK. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
