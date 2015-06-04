MOVES-Coutts appoints Mark Lund non-executive director

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 Coutts & Co, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, appointed Mark Lund a non-executive director.
Lund will join Francesca Barnes as an independent director on the company's board, Coutts said.
Lund, who has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, was previously chief executive of St James's Place Plc and Virgin Direct.
He is the vice chairman of British Ski and Snowboard Ltd and chairman of Equiniti's regulated financial services businesses.
Coutts also named Brian Mulholland finance director.
Mulholland joined the company in February 2014, Coutts said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures