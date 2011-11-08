Coutts facing fine over AIG product sales - FT

LONDON Nov 8 The UK financial watchdog will fine Coutts & Co, the private banking arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), about 6 million pounds for the way it sold savings products linked to U.S. insurer AIG (AIG.N), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said, without citing a source, the fine, expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, is one of the stiffest penalties ever handed down by the Financial Services Authority.

The fine comes after years of complaints from investors, including Sir Keith Mills, founder of the Nectar loyalty card scheme, who say they were not properly told of the risks involved in AIG Life Premier Bonds, the article reports.

Mills parked 65 million pounds of the money he received for selling Nectar in AIG bonds, according to the article.

The FT said, without citing a source, that the fine is understood to relate to bonds sold between 2003 and 2008.

RBS and Coutts were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)