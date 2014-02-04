Covance profit beats estimates as late-stage drug trials shine

BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]
Feb 4 Research services provider Covance Inc reported a better-than-expected 19 percent jump in quarterly adjusted profit as it gained from higher investments in later stages of drug development by pharma companies.
Net income rose to $45.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $33.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $669.8 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $614.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
