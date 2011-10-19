UPDATE 1-Covanta Q3 revenue beats Street view

* Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.24

Oct 19 Covanta Holding Corp posted quarterly revenue above market estimates on strong pricing for recycled metals, and the renewable energy company also raised the lower end of its full-year earnings forecast.

The company, which converts waste to energy, revised its 2011 profit outlook to 45-55 cents per share, excluding items, from 40-55 cents a share, forecast earlier.

Two-thirds of the third-quarter revenue increase was attributable to better business at its construction segment, the company said in a statement.

For the quarter, earnings rose to $49 million, or 35 cents a share, from $10 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Covanta earned 24 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had also pegged profit at 24 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $432 million against analysts' expectations of $420 million.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based company's shares closed at $14.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)