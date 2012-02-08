UPDATE 1-Covanta Q4 beats Street estimates

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Renewable energy company Covanta Holding Corp's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of recycled metals.
The company, which converts waste to energy, forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of 55 cents to 65 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Covanta owns and operates energy-from-waste facilities, which convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy, as well as power generation projects.
For the quarter, net income attributable to Covanta shareholders rose to $26 million, or 19 cents a share, from $23 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $430 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $418 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Morristown, New Jersey-based Covanta's shares closed at $14.58 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.