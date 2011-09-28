Canada regulator finds Coventree misled investors

* Says firm, two officers failed to disclose ABCP problems

TORONTO, Sept 28 Coventree Inc COFh.V, the finance firm at the heart of the 2007 freeze-up of Canadian asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP), has been found by regulators to have misled investors in the run-up to the collapse.

In a 153-page decision on Wednesday, an Ontario Securities Commission panel said Coventree and two of its senior officers broke securities laws by failing to disclose material facts about the underlying weakness of the ABCP market.

The officers are Geoffrey Cornish, who served as president of Coventree during 2006 and 2007, and Dean Tai, who was the company's chief executive during the same period.

The ABCP market collapsed in August 2007 on fears over how much it was exposed to securities backed by U.S. subprime mortgages, leaving investors unable to redeem some C$32 billion ($31 billion) of the paper.

Coventree, the largest player in the market for ABCP that was not sponsored by the big Canadian banks, created and administered several ABCP conduits. The conduits sold short-term investments backed by longer-term assets such as auto or credit card receivables, mortgages and more complex instruments.

In its decision, the OSC referenced internal communications at Coventree showing executives' increasing concerns about the weakening market for ABCP.

The company did not tell investors that Dominion Bond Rating Service had adopted a more restrictive credit rating criteria in early 2007, and it failed to disclose material changes ahead of the market freeze-up, the OSC said.

The freeze-up of the commercial paper market led to a cascade of writedowns at companies that held the investments.

In 2009, several Canadian banks and brokerages agreed to pay C$138 million in fines to settle accusations by regulators that they failed to take proper steps to protect their clients when they sold them ABCP.

The OSC, the largest of Canada's thirteen provincial and territorial regulators, acts as both prosecutor and adjudicator in enforcing securities laws. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)