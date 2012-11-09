Aetna says DOJ asked for more information about Coventry buy

Nov 9 Aetna Inc, which in August agreed
to buy smaller Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6
billion, said on Friday that antitrust regulators have asked the
companies for more information related to their review of the
deal.
Aetna said that the companies are still planning to close
the deal in the middle of 2013. This is the U.S. Department of
Justice's second request for information.
Antitrust regulators review deals like this to make sure
that there would still be sufficient competition after
completion.
Aetna, which provides health care insurance for large
corporations and also offers government-backed insurance for
older people nationwide, is seeking to buy Coventry to give it
more access to Medicare and Medicaid, the government program for
the poor.
As the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act rolls into
place, millions more people are expected to be covered by
government-paid insurance, particularly Medicaid.