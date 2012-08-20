Insurer Aetna to buy Coventry Health for $5.7 billion

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Insurer Aetna Inc will buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, the latest in a string of multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in the U.S. healthcare sector.
Aetna will pay $27.30 in cash and 0.3885 shares for each Coventry share held, a total value of $42.08 per share. The deal is at a 20.4 percent premium to the stock's Friday closing price.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.