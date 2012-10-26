Coventry Health Care profits fall, but revenues rise

Oct 26 Coventry Health Care Inc, the regional insurer being purchased by much larger competitor Aetna Inc, reported lower quarterly profit due in part to high costs in Kentucky, while revenues rose.

Third-quarter net income was $105 million, or 78 cents per share, down from $122 million, or 83 cents per share a year earlier. Operating revenue rose to $3.46 billion from $2.98 billion a year earlier.