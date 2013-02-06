版本:
Coventry says quarterly profits rose, Kentucky Medicaid improved

Feb 6 Coventry Health Care Inc, which is being bought by larger competitor Aetna Inc, on Wednesday said that fourth-quarter profits rose, helped by improvements in its Kentucky Medicaid business.

The company reported net income of $119 million, or 88 cents per share, up from $86 million, or 60 cents a share a year earlier.

