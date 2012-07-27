UPDATE 1-Coventry Health profit tops forecasts

* Q2 EPS without items 68 cts vs 63-ct Wall Street view
* Backs FY earnings forecast
* Analysts see Kentucky Medicaid issues improving
* Shares rise 9.6 percent
July 27 Insurer Coventry Health Care Inc
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped
by an increase in members in its Medicare plans for seniors and
improvement in its struggling Medicaid low-income plan in
Kentucky.
Shares of Coventry, a mid-sized regional insurer, jumped
more than 9 percent.
Second-quarter net income fell to $91.7 million, or 65 cents
per share, from $224.5 million, or $1.50 per share, a year
before, when the company benefited from a legal settlement.
Excluding items, earnings of 68 cents per share were 5 cents
above the average analysts' estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $3.52 billion.
Coventry cited improvement in its Medicaid plan in Kentucky,
which weighed heavily on its first-quarter results as costs ran
well above premiums.
Coventry had said it had ended up attracting more high-cost
members to the Kentucky Medicaid plan because it was offering a
broader network of hospitals and other health providers, as well
as a prescription drug plan with no co-payment.
In the second quarter, costs in the Kentucky plan amounted
to 110.8 percent of premiums -- below the 120.9 percent in the
first quarter.
"Coventry's misstep in Kentucky appears to be improving, but
is not yet fully resolved," Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said
in a research note. "Meanwhile the rest of its business seems to
be performing mostly in-line with expectations."
Enrollment in Coventry's Medicare Advantage plans was
253,000 at the end of June, up 16 percent from a year earlier.
Coventry backed its full-year earnings forecast of a range
of $3.10 per share to $3.30 per share.
Health insurers' earnings season has been rocky so far.
UnitedHealth Group Inc's profit topped analyst
estimates, but executives' cautious comments about reimbursement
and tough competition sent company shares lower.
Earlier this week, WellPoint Inc's shares tumbled
after its profit missed forecasts and it cut its full-year
earnings outlook. WellPoint pointed to intensifying health plan
competition pressuring its membership and rising health claim
costs.
Coventry's "quarter should offer some comfort to managed
care investors that have been spooked by the (WellPoint) report
and guide-down," Sanford Bernstein analyst Ana Gupte said in a
research note.
Coventry shares rose 9.6 percent to $33.68 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. So far this year, they
are up 11 percent compared with a more than 6 percent decline
for the S&P Managed Health Care index of large insurers
.