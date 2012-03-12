Coventry Health starts shareholder dividend

March 12 Coventry Health Care Inc
said it would start paying a dividend to shareholders, following
larger health insurers that have initiated similar significant
payouts to their investors.
Coventry said on Monday that an initial quarterly cash
dividend of 12.5 cents per share will be paid on April 9. That
would amount to 50 cents per share on an annual basis, equating
to a yield of 1.5 percent, based on Friday's closing prices.
Coventry Chief Executive Allen Wise said the company's
balance sheet would allow it to still pursue strategic growth
opportunities and maintain share buybacks despite initiating the
dividend.
Rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint Inc
, Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have all
started dividends or substantially raised their payouts in
recent years.