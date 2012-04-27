Coventry profit just misses analysts' target

April 27 Insurer Coventry Health Care Inc posted slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by high medical costs in its Medicaid plans for low-income Americans.

First-quarter net income rose to $170.7 million, or $1.20 per share, from $110.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results in the 2012 quarter got a big boost from a release of reserves related to its Medicare plans for seniors. Excluding the reserve release, earnings of 62 cents per share were a penny shy of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coventry's report comes a day after larger rival Aetna Inc's profit missed Wall Street's target and it signaled healthcare claim costs may be about to rise, sending shares down sharply.