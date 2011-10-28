UPDATE 3-Coventry Health FY outlook lags Street

* Sees FY adj EPS $2.95-$3.00 vs est $3.01

Oct 28 Coventry Health Care Inc posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, lagging bigger health insurance peers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc , Aetna Inc and WellPoint Inc , and its forecast for full-year profit was below analysts' predictions.

Analysts said Coventry Health appeared to be harder hit than its rivals by new regulations under last year's U.S. healthcare overhaul that requires insurers to spend a certain amount of premium revenue on medical costs.

They also noted third-quarter earnings were propped up by lower-than-expected taxes.

Coventry "continues to be somewhat more boxed in by the health reforms than most others," Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch wrote in a research note.

Shares of Bethesda, Maryland-based Coventry Health, which have more than doubled in the past 16 months, fell 6 percent on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Among other peers, Cigna Corp posted lower-than-expected profit, hurt by slow growth in its core U.S. healthcare segment.

Coventry Health's July-September net income fell to $122.7 million, or 84 cents per share, from $189.9 million, or $1.29 cents per share, a year earlier. Total operating revenue rose 5 percent to $3 billion.

Excluding a 2 cent charge from the Medicare Advantage Private Fee-for-Service product, earnings were 82 cents a share, just above the 81 cents a share that analysts had expected.

Jefferies & Co analyst David Windley said earnings per share would have been 3 cents lower had Coventry's tax rate been what he had expected.

Coventry raised its full-year earnings, excluding items, for a third time this year to $2.95-$3.00 a share, up from the $2.80-$2.95 a share it forecast earlier. But that's still below the $3.01 per share forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sees annual consolidated revenue of $12.08-$12.17 billion, compared to the $11.73-$12.19 billion it previously forecast, and $12.18 billion forecast by analysts.

Coventry Health forecast a slight increase in the consolidated medical loss ratio (MLR) -- the amount of revenue from health insurance premiums that is spent on the medical services -- to 82-82.4 percent, up from its prior view of 81.8-82.3 percent.

Coventry said its revenue would grow by $1.5-$2 billion in 2012. Analysts are looking for revenue of $13.3 billion. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)