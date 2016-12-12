UPDATE 3-Zurich Insurance agrees to buy Australia's Cover-More for $551 mln

* Zurich bids A$1.95/shr, 48 pct premium to last close
* Investor says premium reasonable, counter-bid possible
* Australian insurance assets attracting global interest
(Adds CEO comments, market share details)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Dec 12 Switzerland's Zurich Insurance
Group has agreed to buy Australia's biggest travel
insurance provider, Cover-More Group, for A$741 million
($551 million), stepping up its investment in the Australian
market.
Global buyers have been drawn to the broader Australian
insurance sector, where returns on equity are healthy and banks
have been selling insurance assets due in part to regulatory
changes requiring them to hold more capital.
Zurich had already bolstered its presence in Australia in
March through the purchase Macquarie Group's life
insurance division for an undisclosed sum.
Other recent transactions include National Australia Bank's
sale of 80 percent its life insurance division to Nippon Life
for A$2.4 billion in October.
Cover-More shares surged 43 percent to A$1.875 on Monday
after Zurich's A$1.95 cash a share offer, a 48 percent premium
to the target's last closing price of A$1.32 on Friday.
The company floated by private equity firm Crescent Capital
in December 2013 at A$2 a share.
Noel Webster, a senior portfolio manager at BT Investment
Management, which owns 5.7 percent of Cover-More, said the
premium appeared reasonable but there was potential for a
counter-bid.
"Maybe this draws attention to the fact that there is quite
good market share and global positioning," Webster told Reuters.
Cover-More Chief Executive Officer Mike Emmett said the
company had not run an auction process after receiving an
unsolicited approach from Zurich.
The Swiss insurer had been able to access confidential
information when competing for a separate underwriting contract
won last week by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, he added.
"From now until closing by definition anyone else can come
forward with a bid," Emmett told Reuters. "The board has a
fiduciary responsibility to evaluate every bid."
Bell Potter analyst John O'Shea said Cover-More was
appealing as a growth business given increasing outbound travel
volumes in Australia, driven in part by low airfares.
The company has a 40 percent share of the Australian travel
insurance market, and as of the end of September, outbound
travel was growing by 4.8 percent a year, according to the
Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Australia's second largest travel insurer, Allianz
, has a 25 percent share of the market, according to
research firm IBISWorld, while Suncorp and QBE
Insurance Group each hold around 6 percent.
Cover-More Chairman Louis Carroll said Zurich planned to
operate Cover-More as a discrete business and retain the
existing management team.
The deal will be executed via a scheme of arrangement
requiring the approval of 75 percent of Cover-More shareholders
at a meeting the insurer said was expected to be held by early
April 2017. Zurich has the right to match any competing offers
and will receive a 1 percent break fee if the deal does not
proceed.
The five-year underwriting deal with Berkshire Hathaway
contains a change of control clause that would allow the U.S.
giant to exit the contract in the event the Zurich bid is
successful, a Cover-More spokesman said. Zurich would become the
underwriter if that occurred, he added.
($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)