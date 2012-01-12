Fear of fatigue as French flood long-end

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - French banks' insatiable appetite for longer-dated covered bonds has started to weigh on the market, sending spreads wider and leading to concerns that investors will not be able to absorb much more supply.

Since the beginning of year, as many as six French banks have tapped the 10-year tenor, raising EUR9bn in the process, almost a third of the total covered bond tally this year.

"There is definitely some fatigue that the market needs to digest," said Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB.

But the technical backdrop means that French issuers are likely to keep on coming. "Spreads are at historical highs and the curve is flat which means in relative terms it is more cost efficient for French issuers to tap the long end," said Hoarau.

"They also look to the long-end of the curve due to their cover pool and ALM profile. In 2011, 51% of the French benchmark issuance supply was equal or longer than 10 years and it was 30% in 2010."

The 10-year part of the curve has also proved attractive to French and German insurance companies that have sought out the magic 4% coupon, which all six deals have provided.

But the market impact has already been severe with each new deal coming wider than the previous one.

"Imagine the investors that bought CRH at 160bp and now for CFF to come 30bp wide of that," said a syndicate from a French bank.

"There is of course a credit differential between all of the French names and a EUR1bn of funding, is a EUR1bn the issuer didn't have before, but I am nervous about the execution of these deals."

France's Caisse de Refinancement de L'Habitat's sold a EUR2bn long 10-year at mid-swaps plus 160bp last week which was later followed by Compagnie de Financement Foncier's with a matching maturity only 30bp wider.

"This seems like pretty expensive funding for the biggest cover pool in the EUR benchmark covered bond market," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.

Leads involved in CFF explained that the issue was sold into a market that had a lot of competing supply.

"There had already been a lot of 10-year supply so I think this fitted with our expectations of how it would go," said a syndicate banker involved in the trade.

"We knew it would be a difficult deal but we are fairly happy with the result."

Spreads have been steadily widening for French banks that have come to the market with 10-year deals.

According to Volk, current new issue levels are at historical highs across a number of jurisdictions including France. Credit Agricole issued a 10 year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 165bp last week compared to a year ago when the French borrower sold a bond in the same maturity at mid-swaps plus 73bp.

CONTAGION RISKS

Added to the flood of 10-year deals coming out of France, other jurisdictions are favouring the long-end with mixed outcomes. This week alone ANZ Banking Group and ABN Amro sold 10-year deals and attracted only marginally oversubscribed books.

ABN fought against apparent market malaise and widened its guidance from mid-swaps plus mid to high 110s to mid-swaps plus 120bp. "It was a rather disappointing outcome for this long 10-year benchmark transaction," said a syndicate banker away from the deal.

"There is a little bit of fatigue on this spot after six different 10-year jumbo benchmark deals launched since the beginning of the year for a total of EUR8.5bn (nearly half of the total Euro supply pre ABN)," he added.

GO LONGER

But one French issuer managed to achieve remarkable results this week and decided to offer investors something different while still locking in long-term funding.

Credit Mutuel CIC priced a 12-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 172bp attracting EUR1.4bn for a EUR1.25bn issue.

Highlighting the need for diversity mainly French and German investors piled into the book, allowing it to be upsized from EUR1bn to EUR1.25bn despite the fact that it was not eligible to benefit from the second covered bond purchase programme (CBPP2).

"This is the best outcome we have seen from a French issuer so far" said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale. "The issuer offered investors a very good name as well as a 4.125% coupon which resulted in a very high quality orderbook."

For the future, market participants warn that the level of supply being sold at the long-end is unquestionable .

"WFF has a EUR103.5bn covered pool so one can assume we are going to need central bank assistance for a long time, if we are lucky," said a covered bond analyst.