UPDATE 1-Covidien gets approval for stroke device

* Device restores blood flow to brain after stroke
* Product to be available in U.S. next month
March 5 Medical device maker Covidien Plc
said it received U.S. regulatory approval for a device
that removes blood clots from blocked vessels after a stroke.
Covidien said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
the Solitaire FR revascularization device, which is intended to
restore blood flow to the brain in ischemic stroke patients,
based on the results of a study showing the product performed
better than a commercially available clot retriever.
During an ischemic stroke, a blood vessel carrying oxygen
and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot.
In the study, the Covidien device was more than twice as
effective in restoring blood flow within eight hours of stroke
onset and had a 55 percent greater reduction in death rates at
90 days, the company said.
Covidien said the device will be available in the U.S.
market next month. It has been sold in Europe since November
2009.