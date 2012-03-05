UPDATE 2-Covidien gets approval for stroke device

* Device restores blood flow to brain after stroke

March 5 Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it received U.S. regulatory approval for a device that removes blood clots from blocked vessels after a stroke.

Covidien said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Solitaire FR revascularization device, which is intended to restore blood flow to the brain in ischemic stroke patients, based on the results of a study showing the product performed better than a commercially available clot remover.

During an ischemic stroke, a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot.

In the study, the Covidien device was more than twice as effective in restoring blood flow within eight hours of stroke onset and had a 55 percent greater reduction in death rates at 90 days, the company said.

Covidien said the device will be available in the U.S. market next month. It has been sold in Europe since November 2009.

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein said approval of the Solitaire device, which came earlier than expected, should drive revenue and gross margin improvement in the company's already fast-growing neurovascular business.

Covidien, he said, is one of the few large medical device companies in a position to improve margins even without a cost-cutting initiative.

Covidien's shares rose 29 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $52.25 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.