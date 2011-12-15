UPDATE 1-Covidien to spin off pharma business

Dec 15 Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its pharmaceuticals business into a standalone public company.

At present, the pharmaceuticals business accounts for about $2.0 billion of Covidien's sales while the medical products business, after the spin-off, would generate about $9.6 billion in sales, the company said.

"[The two units] have distinctly different business models, sales channels, customers, capital requirements and talent bases," Chief Executive José Almeida said.