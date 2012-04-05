UPDATE 1-Covidien to buy Oridion Systems for about $300 mln

April 5 U.S. healthcare products and medical
device maker Covidien said it would buy Israel-based
Oridion Systems for about $300 million in cash.
As per the deal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covidien will
pay $23 per Oridion share and the company said the deal is not
expected to have a material impact on its fiscal 2012 sales.
"Oridion's products are excellent complements to the
company's current portfolio of pulse oximeters and monitoring
products," Robert White, president, Covidien's Respiratory &
Monitoring Systems, said in a statement.
Covidien will report the Oridion systems business as part of
its oximetry & monitoring product line.
The companies expect to complete the deal in the second
calendar quarter of 2012.