UPDATE 2-Covidien expects sales to grow by 3-5 pct in 2012

* Expects 4-7 pct growth in medical devices sales in 2012
* Expects pharmaceutical business to grow 2-5 pct in 2012
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Medical device maker Covidien
Plc COV.N said on Thursday it expects revenue to increase by
3 percent to 5 percent in fiscal 2012, roughly in line with
Wall Street expectations.
Analysts, on average, were looking for 2012 sales of $12.01
billion for the fiscal year ending in September, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S -- translating into a sales gain of 4.3
percent from analyst estimates for 2011.
For 2012, the company expects sales from its medical
devices segment to grow 4 percent to 7 percent and sales of its
pharmaceutical business to increase 2 percent to 5 percent.
Sales of its medical supplies segment are expected to be flat
from the prior fiscal year.
Covidien shares have gained 37 percent in the last year,
outperforming a 22 percent rise for the Dow Jones U.S. Health
Care Equipment & Services Index .DJUSMC.
While the company's medical devices and supplies have
performed well, declining sales from the pharmaceutical
division have been a drag on earnings.
The shares of Dublin, Ireland-based Covidien were up 0.4
percent at $49.92 in trading after the bell. They closed at
$49.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
