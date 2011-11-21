UPDATE 2-Covidien to buy BARRX for $325 million

* Acquisition to expand presence in GI treatments

Nov 21 Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said on Monday it would acquire privately held BARRX Medical Inc for $325 million in a bid to expand its presence in treating gastrointestinal diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Covidien would make additional payments based upon the achievement of milestones.

Covidien said BARRX is a leader in treating Barretts esophagus syndrome, a disorder in which the lining of the esophagus is damaged by stomach acid, that often leads to esophageal cancer. BARRX makes bipolar radiofrequency ablation devices to treat the disorder.

Covidien said it expects to complete the deal by Jan. 31, 2012.

"We think this deal is similar to other tuck-in deals that Covidien has done in the past and think that BARRX sales should accelerate given Covidien's broader distribution capabilities," Michael Matson, an analyst with Mizuho Securities, wrote in a research report.

He said the American Gastroenterological Association published guidelines earlier this year recommending removal of precancerous cells in patients with high-grade Barrett's esophagus using endoscopic eradication therapy, such as BARRX's radiofrequency ablation therapy.

Shares of Covidien were down 2.1 percent at $44.67 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, in a broadly weaker stock market. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)