UPDATE 1-Medtronic offers EU concessions in $43 bln Covidien deal

(Adds details of other asset sales, paragraphs 4-5)
BRUSSELS Nov 11 U.S. medical device maker
Medtronic Inc has offered concessions in a bid to secure
European Union regulatory approval for its $43 billion
acquisition of Irish rival Covidien Plc, the European
Commission said.
The takeover will put Medtronic on about the same footing as
global leader Johnson & Johnson and reduce its overall
global tax burden, although it has said the takeover is not an
"inversion" deal for tax reasons.
Medtronic submitted concessions last Friday, the EU
antitrust authority said. The Commission, which did not provide
details in line with its policy, will decide by Nov. 28 whether
to clear the deal.
Covidien said on Nov. 3 that it would sell its Stellarex
drug-coated angioplasty balloon platform to Spectranetics,
contingent on the close of the transaction with Medtronic.
Last month, Covidien said it would sell certain projects
related to its vascular therapies product line and technology in
order to win U.S. approval for the deal.
Medtronic, which makes heart devices, spinal implants,
insulin pumps and other products, expects to close the deal in
early 2015.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes and Grant
McCool)