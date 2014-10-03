Medtronic sticks by Covidien deal but will use debt, not cash

Oct 3 U.S. medical equipment maker Medtronic Inc
said it would still buy Covidien Plc but will
use $16 billion in debt rather than cash held overseas, reacting
to changes made by U.S. tax authorities to cut the benefits of
such "inversion deals."
The U.S. government has tried to clamp down on deals in
which U.S. companies move their headquarters to Ireland and
other low-tax countries. New rules make it harder for companies
to avoid paying taxes when they use cash held overseas.
Medtronic in June announced plans to buy Ireland's Covidien
for cash and stock worth $43 billion. The company said on Friday
that using debt made the transaction more expensive, but the
deal would still add to cash earnings in fiscal year 2016 and
increase them "significantly" after that.
Reuters reported earlier this week that the company was
likely to try to renegotiate the structure of the deal.
Medtronic said on Friday it still planned to create an Irish
holding company, Medtronic Plc, with executive offices in
Ireland and operational headquarters in Minnesota. It expects
the deal to close in late 2014 or early 2015.
