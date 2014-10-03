UPDATE 1-Medtronic sticks by Covidien deal but will use debt, not cash

(Adds analyst comment, share price)
By Caroline Humer and Soyoung Kim
Oct 3 U.S. medical equipment maker Medtronic Inc
said it would still buy Covidien Plc but would
use $16 billion in debt rather than cash held overseas, reacting
to new U.S. Treasury guidelines designed to cut the benefits of
such "inversion deals."
The U.S. government has tried to clamp down on deals in
which U.S. companies move their headquarters to Ireland and
other low-tax countries. New rules are aimed at making it harder
for these companies to avoid paying taxes when they use cash
held overseas.
With more certainty about how Medtronic would respond to the
new tax rules, analysts raised their expectations for its shares
and dividends. Medtronic stock rose 3.6 percent to $65.06, while
Covidien gained 5.6 percent to $93.78.
Medtronic in June announced plans to buy Ireland's Covidien
for cash and stock worth $43 billion. The company said on Friday
that using debt made the transaction more expensive, but the
deal would still add to cash earnings in fiscal year 2016 and
increase them "significantly" after that.
Reuters reported earlier this week that new U.S. Treasury
rules would make the acquisition more costly by potentially
requiring Medtronic to take out a loan instead of using cash
held abroad.
One new tax rule prevents inverted companies from using
"hopscotch" loans that allow them to avoid dividend taxes when
tapping tax-deferred foreign profits. Another rule bars them
from gaining access to the same kinds of profits by using
"decontrolling" strategies that restructure foreign units so
they are no longer U.S. controlled.
Medtronic had planned to lend some of its foreign money to
its new Irish parent to help pay for the deal, according to the
companies' merger document. That structure was in conflict with
the new anti-hopscotch rules.
Even with Treasury's new regulations, Medtronic is confident
it can still move ahead with plans to invert its tax structure,
a person familiar with the matter said.
Medtronic said it will still create an Irish holding
company, Medtronic Plc, with executive offices in Ireland and
operational headquarters in Minnesota. It expects the deal to
close in late 2014 or early 2015.
The source said the company would continue to pull in
interest income on the overseas cash, mitigating the impact of
switching to debt to fund the deal.
In all, the deal will be about 3 percent less accretive to
earnings due to the financing costs, which will be partly offset
by a lower tax rate stemming from the additional debt, analyst
Derrick Sung of Sanford Bernstein said in a research note.
The company will still be able to use Covidien's cash to
fund a dividend, buy back shares or make acquisitions in the
United States, "the primary benefit to MDT from the inversion,"
Sung wrote.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)