UPDATE 2-Medtronic gets U.S. antitrust OK to buy Covidien with divestiture

WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. antitrust regulators on
Wednesday approved a pair of major deals in the medical field,
including Medtronic's purchase of Covidien, which will allow it
to take advantage of tax breaks in Ireland.
The Federal Trade Commission said it would allow medical
technology company Medtronic Inc's $42.9 billion deal to
buy Dublin-based Covidien Plc on condition that it sell
its drug-coated balloon catheter business.
The commission also approved two parts of a three-way deal
between GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Novartis AG,
which reflects an industry trend in which companies focus on
their strongest businesses.
The transaction, announced in April, calls for Britain's GSK
to buy most of the vaccines business of Novartis, the Swiss
company to purchase GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups to
team up in consumer healthcare.
The FTC approved the vaccines portion of the deal and the
consumer healthcare part on the condition that Novartis sell its
Habitrol nicotine patch, the companies said on Wednesday.
Novartis and GSK, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only
three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers,
the FTC said.
The FTC's approval of the Covidien deal takes
Minnesota-based Medtronic a step closer to moving to Ireland,
where it could have access to revenues earned outside the United
States without paying U.S. taxes on them.
The merger, which was announced in June, will create a
company close in size to the medical device business of industry
leader Johnson & Johnson.
The European Union and China must still approve the deal,
while Canada approved it on Wednesday, Medtronic said.
Medtronic, which makes defibrillators, spinal implants,
insulin pumps and other products, said previously that it
expected the deal to close in early 2015.
Medtronic is the world's largest stand-alone medical device
maker, with a market value of more than $60 billion, while
Covidien's products are used in a range of surgical procedures.
Colorado-based Spectranetics Corp will purchase
Covidien's drug-coated catheter business, the FTC said.
