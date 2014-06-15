Medtronic to buy Covidien for $42.9 bln, rebase in Ireland

June 15 U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc
said on Sunday it would buy Covidien Plc for
$42.9 billion in cash and stock, moving its executive base to
Ireland in the latest transaction to seek lower corporate tax
rates abroad.
Medtronic said it would keep its operational headquarters in
Minneapolis and pledged $10 billion in U.S. technology
investments over the next 10 years.
News of the transaction first emerged on Saturday. The
combined company would prove a close competitor to the medical
device business of Johnson & Johnson Co.
