Covidien to shutter South Carolina plant, lay off 595

Sept 13 Medical device maker Covidien Plc
said it would close a South Carolina facility where it
manufactures vascular products, laying off about 595 full-time
employees, as it looks to improve efficiency across its global
operations.
The company took into consideration all options before
deciding to decommission the Seneca plant, a Covidien spokesman
told Reuters.
"We will move the operations from Seneca to Alajuela, Costa
Rica, where we have a facility," the spokesman said.
The closure is expected to be completed in about three
years.
Covidien said it would provide full severance to the
affected employees and assist them with applying to jobs at its
other plants.