July 26 Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher medical devices sales.

Net income fell to $453 million, or 93 cents per share, for the third quarter from $535 million, or $1.06 a year earlier.

Excluding items, Covidien earned $1.07 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.