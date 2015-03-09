Concordia Healthcare to buy some assets of Covis Pharma for $1.2 bln

March 9 Concordia Healthcare Corp, which makes drugs for rare diseases and devices for diabetic patients, said it would buy some assets of privately held Covis Pharma Holdings S.a.r.l for $1.2 billion in cash.

The drug portfolio being acquired consists of 18 branded and authorized generic products, which include generic drugs for heart diseases and cancer. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)