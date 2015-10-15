S.Korea's CJ Group enters preliminary bid for Coway stake

BRIEF-Merck announces license agreement resolving Keytruda patent litigation
* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation
SEOUL Oct 15 South Korea's CJ Group participated in a round of preliminary bidding for a controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd, the group's holding company CJ Corp said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and two Chinese companies are also among those expressing interest in the 30.9 percent stake in Coway, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc's defense business is "really busy right now," reflecting a new emphasis on defense spending, Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies.