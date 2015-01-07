MOVES-Davies Beller, James Kissane to head Cowen Group's new unit

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
Jan 7 Investment management firm Cowen Group Inc appointed Davies Beller and James Kissane managing directors and co-heads of its newly-created information and technology services investment banking group.
Beller and Kissane join from Stone Key Partners, Cowen said in a statement.
Beller will be based in San Francisco and Kissane in New York.
They will report to Kevin Raidy, the head of investment banking, Cowen said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study