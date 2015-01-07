版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 22:37 BJT

MOVES-Davies Beller, James Kissane to head Cowen Group's new unit

Jan 7 Investment management firm Cowen Group Inc appointed Davies Beller and James Kissane managing directors and co-heads of its newly-created information and technology services investment banking group.

Beller and Kissane join from Stone Key Partners, Cowen said in a statement.

Beller will be based in San Francisco and Kissane in New York.

They will report to Kevin Raidy, the head of investment banking, Cowen said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐