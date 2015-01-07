MOVES-Davies Beller, James Kissane to head Cowen Group's new unit

Jan 7 Investment management firm Cowen Group Inc appointed Davies Beller and James Kissane managing directors and co-heads of its newly-created information and technology services investment banking group.

Beller and Kissane join from Stone Key Partners, Cowen said in a statement.

Beller will be based in San Francisco and Kissane in New York.

They will report to Kevin Raidy, the head of investment banking, Cowen said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)