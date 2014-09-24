MOVES-Cowen Group names Jeffrey Solomon president

BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
Sept 24 Cowen Group Inc promoted Jeffrey Solomon, chief executive of Cowen and Co, as president of Cowen Group.
Solomon, who has been a board member since Deccember 2011, will retain the title of CEO of Cowen and Co and will continue to oversee its businesses, including investment banking, sales, trading and research.
Prior to joining Cowen, Solomon was with Ramius that was combined with Cowen in 2009. (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* First Bank reports first quarter 2017 net income of $1.9 million, an increase of 43 pct over 2016
WASHINGTON, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co has presented the Federal Reserve with a satisfactory plan on how to unwind its business in case of bankruptcy, the U.S. central bank said on Monday.