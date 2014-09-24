版本:
MOVES-Cowen Group names Jeffrey Solomon president

Sept 24 Cowen Group Inc promoted Jeffrey Solomon, chief executive of Cowen and Co, as president of Cowen Group.

Solomon, who has been a board member since Deccember 2011, will retain the title of CEO of Cowen and Co and will continue to oversee its businesses, including investment banking, sales, trading and research.

Prior to joining Cowen, Solomon was with Ramius that was combined with Cowen in 2009. (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
