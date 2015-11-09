MOVES-Cowen Group beefs up brokerage services unit with three hires

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Cowen Group Inc hired Michael Wildish, Iain Franks and Eric Grant for its brokerage services unit, Cowen and Co.
Wildish will be the managing director of mergers and acquisitions, while Franks will head convertible and equity-linked products, Cowen said.
Grant was appointed managing director and senior trader of convertible and equity-linked products, the company said.
Wildish was most recently managing partner at private equity fund Corporate Partners.
Franks previously worked at JMP Securities as a managing director in the convertible and private capital markets group.
Grant also joins from JMP Securities, where he was a director, senior convertible trader and salesperson. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.