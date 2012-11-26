版本:
New Issue- Cox Communications sells $1.5 bln of notes in 2 parts

Nov 26 Cox Communications, Inc on
Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint active
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COX COMMUNICATIONS

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.846   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.268 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.7 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.981   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.701 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 190 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

