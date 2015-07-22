UPS in talks to buy Coyote Logistics for at least $1.8 bln - source

| CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 22
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 22 Package delivery
United Parcel Service Inc is in talks to buy
Chicago-based Coyote Logistics LLC for at least $1.8 billion, a
source familiar with negotiations said on Wednesday.
According to the source, Coyote is backed by Warburg Pincus,
the New York-based private equity firm, which may instead opt
for an initial public offering as a way to sell its stake in the
transportation logistics services provider.
The source was unauthorized to talk publicly about the deal,
which was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Representatives of Atlanta-based UPS and Warburg Pincus
declined to comment, while Coyote Logistics could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Coyote coordinates the movement of freight across North
America for around 40,000 shippers of all sizes and a variety of
industries including consumer goods, industrial goods, retail
and healthcare.
The company had revenue of around $2 billion last year.
In April UPS' main rival FedEx Corp announced a
tentative deal to buy Dutch delivery service company TNT Express
for 4.4 billion euro ($4.9 billion).
European regulators blocked a 2013 takeover of TNT by UPS
due to concerns it would stifle competition. But analysts and
executives have said FedEx, with its strong air fleet, would
complement TNT's sizeable European road network and not pose any
threat to competition.
In June FedEx asked the European Union's competition
regulator to approve its bid for TNT.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Richard Chang)