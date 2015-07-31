版本:
UPS to buy Coyote Logistics for $1.8 bln from Warburg Pincus

July 31 United Parcel Service Inc said it would buy Coyote Logistics from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for $1.8 billion to expand its full-truckload services.

The world's largest courier company said on Friday the deal is expected to add to its earnings in 2016. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

