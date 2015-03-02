UPDATE 1-CP Rail CEO says consolidation unlikely to involve CP for now

(Adds context on last year's talks with CSX)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
is unlikely to be involved in the consolidation of the
North American industry in the short term, Chief Executive
Hunter Harrison said on Monday.
Canada's No. 2 railway, which also has operations in the
United States, discussed a deal with CSX Corp last year
but could not reach an agreement.
"It's going to happen, but it's not going to involve us, not
any time soon," Harrison told reporters after a speech in
Toronto. "Nobody wants to do a deal."
Harrison has long argued that consolidation is inevitable
over the long term, but his is a minority view. Any deal would
face tough regulatory barriers, and even Harrison has said
hostile takeovers are very unlikely.
News that talks had broken down with CSX last year fueled
speculation that Norfolk Southern Corp, another major
eastern railroad, could be next.
But Norfolk Southern said in October that mergers between
major railroads in the United States faced too many regulatory
hurdles and caused too many problems to be worthwhile at this
point.
